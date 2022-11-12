Dr Annuar encourages youths to venture into agricultural sector

SIBU (Nov 12): Sarawak needs to take drastic measures to increase food production through the agricultural sector for self-sufficiency, said Deputy Minister of Education Innovation and Talent Development 1 Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar pointed out that considering Sarawak has a large area of land that can be cultivated for food compared to other states, there is no reason why the state cannot not produce enough food for self-sufficiency.

“As such, the youngsters should take up the challenge to get involved with the agricultural sector which promises lucrative dividends,” he said when speaking of the closing of the AgriCOP Series2/2022 Bawang Assan Programme held at a hotel here yesterday.

Citing Taiwan as an example, Dr Annuar said the land area there is relatively small but the people are not only able to produce enough food for self-sufficiency but also to export them abroad.

“Here, we have swathe of land but when we go to the supermarkets, most of the agricultural products sold are imported from overseas. We only find local vegetables and fruits at the markets.”

Annuar said this is why drastic steps need to be taken to overcome the problem of food shortage in the state.

“We must have enough food for our own people,” he added.

Adding on, Dr Annuar said considering that agriculture is one of the sectors that is still underutilised, the young entrepreneurs should view it as an area that can provide a promising career for them.

“These youngsters should understand that agriculture is not a dirty or unpopular career. What is important is this career reaps dividends,” he added.

Dr Annuar said in Australia, research and development are conducted to come up with advanced technology to produce crops.

“In Malaysia, I think only Sabah currently is working in that direction,” he added.

He said the agricultural products need to be commercialised and this will add value and opportunity for the young entrepreneurs to further develop the food industry.

“That is why young entrepreneurs play an important role in utilising the agricultural sector to the fullest. We need to find which market segments we can acquire or take so that we can provide comprehensive benefits to our society.”

Annuar said agriculture is not just about planting or hoeing but it has an important downstream market which the youths could play an important role in the future.

“However, to be successful, one must have the determination and perseverance in the job to produce results.”