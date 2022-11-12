Dr Sim rubbishes DAP’s claims that funds for SJKCs just election gimmick

BINTULU (Nov 12): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has rubbished the claims by Democratic Action Party (DAP) that the funding to the aided Chinese primary schools (SJKC) in Sarawak is just an election gimmick.

He said funding for the Chinese schools had been there even before the date of the 15th general election (GE15) was announced.

“Today, we give out the funding not because of the election as what DAP claimed. The unit had already started giving out money every year,” he explained.

He said if the allocation was just a gimmick then there would be a state election every year.

Dr Sim was speaking at the presentation of financial grants to SJKC Kai Ming in Bintulu on Friday.

According to him, the Chinese school unit was not only looking after the primary schools as similar financial grants were also distributed by the state government to the Sarawak Chinese middle schools which was initiated by the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan) in 2014.

He said the SJKC school allocation on the other hand was started in 2020 by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said a special unit was set up led by him as Local Government and Housing Minister to coordinate and manage financial assistance allocated to the SJKCs.

For the record, the state government has allocated RM17 million to Chinese schools, of which RM8 million went to aided Chinese primary schools and RM9 million to Chinese independent secondary schools in 2020.

“The purpose is to help the aided Chinese primary schools’ rebuilding, extension, or relocation,” he said.

On SJKC Kai Ming, he said initially the school only had six students before relocation but currently has 325 students.

According to him, for Chinese schools, the teachers’ salaries are paid by the federal government but the buildings are under the school board and it is not easy to raise funds for that purpose.

“The Sarawak government helps Chinese primary and secondary schools, because in Sarawak Chinese education is for all races, you can find the Bumis – Malay, Dayak, and Orang Ulu – students,” he said.

The other uniqueness of Sarawak, Dr Sim added, is the establishment of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) and in 2016, during the election campaign Tok Nan had said that if he won that election, he would set up a unit for other religions.

Although with the passing of the former chief minister, the Tok Nan team under Abang Johari carried on with Tok Nan’s manifesto by establishing Unifor in 2017.

Unifor is the brainchild of Tok Nan who saw the need for a unit to be set up to look after the affairs of non-Islamic religions.

“Not like other political parties, that manifesto is not a bible,” he said when referring to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark when defending against criticisms that Pakatan Harapan had failed to make good on its pre-election manifesto.

At the same time, Dr Sim said the Unifor Covid-19 financial assistance was also presented to successful applicants.