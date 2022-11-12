Dr Sim: Stay inclusive and united so S’wak can reach developed status by 2030

KUCHING (Nov 12): Sarawak must continue practising inclusivity and unity in its journey to achieve developed status by 2030, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said many residents in the Peninsula admire the tolerant attitude which exists between the state’s communities and expressed his hopes that Sarawakians will remain united going forward.

“For example, the establishment of the Unit for Other Religions was part of the inclusive policies by the state government to look after all racial groups, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said when officiating an Erawan Buddha birthday ceremony at the Persatuan Penganut Buddha Chaisan Kuching temple at Jalan Mendu here today.

Thus, Dr Sim urged Sarawakians to provide a strong mandate to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in the 15th General Election on Nov 19 to safeguard the state’s future.

“Look at what is happening in Peninsula Malaysia – there have been many political infighting as well as extremist views. However, things are different in Sarawak as we are united, inclusive and stable,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Sarawak United People’s Party candidate for Bandar Kuching Tay Tze Kok, the party’s Batu Lintang branch chairman Sih Hua Tong, the association’s president Lim Hua Lung and organising chairman Gary Ong.