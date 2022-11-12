Early childhood education vital first step, says Sikie

BINTULU (Nov 12): Early childhood education is very important to produce high quality human capital for the future, said Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

He said unlike in the past, today’s generation is very fortunate because they have the opportunity to get an early education at nursery and kindergarten level.

“The government has provided nursery and kindergarten facilities for our children so that they can gain knowledge at an early stage,” said the Kakus assemblyman during a parenting skills workshop for Tabika/Tadika Kemas in Selangau parliamentary constituency at Kampung Dagang community hall in Tatau on Friday.

“These children will one day become important people and the future leaders to develop Sarawak,” he said.

The Sarawak government has introduced various initiatives and incentives to develop young talents, he said.

This included the Sarawak Endowment Fund (EFS), which is a grant of RM1,000 in the form of savings, for every Sarawakian born since 2019.

Sikie also said the state government is committed to bring more job opportunities in Sarawak by attracting various investments, especially in Samalaju Industrial Park.

Selangau District Community Development Department (Kemas) officer Dayangku Syariani Awang Jubaidi said the workshop aimed to give greater exposure to parents and guardians on parenting skills.

“Apart from that, from this workshop parents will learn how to provide healthy and nutritious food and good eating practices for their children,” she said.

Parents whose children are attending nurseries and kindergartens in Tatau District attended the workshop.