GE15 about choosing federal govt, next prime minister, says Amanah Btg Lupar candidate

SRI AMAN (Nov 12): Voters of Batang Lupar should see the bigger picture when choosing a candidate in this 15th general election (GE15) as their choice will determine who will be the leader of this country, said Well @ Maxwell Rojis.

According to the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) candidate for Batang Lupar, the person who fits the bill to be prime minister of Malaysia is Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar is the president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), a component of Pakatan Harapan (PH), of which Anwar is the chairman.

“Malaysia now needs a good and capable leader as Prime Minister and Anwar is the only right choice of Malaysians at the moment. I am sure Malaysians would want a good leader to administrate the country as well,” he said when contacted today.

It is thus a wise choice for voters in Batang Lupar to vote for Amanah because this time the fight is on which coalition will form the next federal government, he added.

“In the last state election, the sentiment among the people in Sarawak was they wanted a strong team of politicians to represent them, hence they voted for the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“This time, we are voting for which party will properly govern the country, the Federation of Malaysia. If they vote for GPS then they will have to find out who works with GPS after the election.

“For those who do not like to see Umno (United Malays National Organisation) coming to power after the election, they should vote for PH because GPS might work with Umno to form the government after the GE15, should Umno and GPS win many seats,” he said.

On his promise to the people of Batang Lupar should he be elected, Maxwell said the people should not worry because he is a capable and seasoned politician.

As a local from the area, he knows well the needs of the people of Batang Lupar and should he get elected as MP and if PH forms the government after the GE15, he will do his best to develop Batang Lupar, he said.

“I am older than all of the other candidates for Batang Lupar and I have seen a lot because I grew up in this area. If I am MP of Batang Lupar, the first thing I would do is to improve the livelihood of the people there,” he emphasised.

He said he had experienced poverty when growing up in the area and that was why he knew what people in Batang Lupar really wanted.

Maxwell, 70, will be up against 37-year-old GPS candidate Mohamad Shafizan Kepli and 35-year-old Parti Se-Islam Malaysia (PAS) candidate Hamdan Sani in a three-cornered fight for the Batang Lupar seat.

Last month, PH secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail officially announced Anwar as the coalition’s candidate for prime minister in the GE15 and the decision was decided by PH’s presidential council.

“In any war, there will be a general and in the context of election, we also have a candidate for prime minister and the person is Anwar Ibrahim,” he said at the Pakatan Harapan 2022 Convention held at the Ipoh Convention Centre (ICC), Ipoh recently.

In Sarawak, Sarawak PKR and Amanah have decided to use the PH logo for the GE15 while the state Democratic Action Party (DAP) will use the rocket as their logo.

PH’s component parties are PKR, DAP, Amanah, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) and the Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda).