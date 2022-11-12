GE15 manifestos from peninsula-based coalitions not ‘bible’, says Premier

SRI AMAN (Nov 12): Sarawak voters should not see the manifestos released by coalitions from the Peninsular Malaysia as “bible”, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that whatever that is said by any coalition from the peninsula should be taken with a grain of salt by Sarawakians.

“Manifestos from across the seas (peninsula-based coalitions) are not bible. We (Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)) only have the manifesto known as ‘Aku Janji’. That’s all.

“The issue here is which one do you want to trust?” he said when speaking to reporters after officiating at the Sarawakku Sayang Programme in Lingga here today.

He was telling reporters his opinions on the manifestos by Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), which were said to have attractive offers to lure voters from Sarawak and Sabah.

In replying to the questions, he thus said that whatever that is said by any coalition from Peninsular Malaysia, should be taken with a grain of salt by Sarawakians.

For the 15th general election (GE15), the three peninsula-based coalitions – BN, PN and PH – have released their manifestos recently to lure Malaysian voters.

Their manifestos, while sounding quite similar to each other, promised best offers for Malaysians, including for Sarawak and Sabah, as they opted to focus on restoring the economy, overcoming the high cost of living, and improving governance through integrity.

BN offered its most ambitious election manifesto this week, promising all Malaysian households a minimum monthly income of RM2,208 if the coalition were to win the 15th general election.

Among other offers in its manifesto themed PADU, the ruling coalition touted a revolutionary “Assistive Basic Income”, in which the government would automatically supplement all household incomes that fell below the pledged minimum.

“It is a ‘top up’ or additional monthly income to ensure that all households across the country have at least RM2,208 per month,” BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

On Nov 2, PH launched its election manifesto “Tawaran Harapan” that focuses on improving the ailing economy.

The coalition will use the hashtags #KitaBoleh and #MalaysiaBangkit during campaigning to identify 10 areas that needed urgent attention.

“Harapan is determined to rebuild Malaysia following the 30 months of destruction by the Barisan-Perikatan Nasional coalition over the past 30 months.

“They are devoid of ideas concerning long-term issues like the people’s needs, climate change and the recovery of the lost generation in education,” PH prime minister candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during the manifesto launch at the time.

Meanwhile PN also said that their manifesto for GE15 is realistic and will not bring Malaysia to the brink of bankruptcy, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

According to Muhyiddin, the manifesto was within the country’s ability and the promises would not affect the country’s finances.

On Nov 6, Muhyiddin launched the PN manifesto which included focusing on boosting the economy through a RM5 billion Special Investment Promotion Fund and the creation of a million high-income job opportunities.