GPS Lanang candidate pledges MP salary to Chinese schools if he wins GE15

SIBU (Nov 12): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong has pledged to donate his monthly MP salary of RM16,000 to five Chinese Independent schools here, if elected in the 15th general election (GE15).

He pointed out that this is geared towards assisting the welfare of teachers and staff in these schools.

“In the event that the people of Lanang elect me as MP for Lanang, I hereby announce that I will donate my MP salary of RM16,000 per month for five years to all five Chinese Independent schools here. Even though the Sarawak government has given quite a big sum every year, I would like to use this amount for the welfare of school teachers and staff.

“If I were elected as MP, I will open up a separate account, bank-in all the monthly salary and before Chinese New Year, I will withdraw everything out including the interest and donate it to the five Independent schools in Sibu, namely Catholic High School, Wong Nai Siong Secondary School, Citizen Secondary School, Kiang Hin Secondary School and Guong Ming Secondary School.

“The management of this fee will be managed by the board of directors of Chinese Independent schools, headed by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau. I just discussed with him before I came here. He (Lau) fully supported my pledge. I will make it my pledge – part and parcel of manifesto as well,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Towards this end, he invited Lanang incumbent to make the same pledge for the benefit of the Chinese Independent schools here.

“I cordially invite the incumbent Alice Lau to do the same pledge so that whoever wins, the biggest benefactor be Chinese education,” he said.

Among those present were Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, SRDC councillor Joshua Ting, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Ting Hua Sing and Penghulu Paing Tawi.