GRS candidate communicates directly with KK constituents

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Meeting face to face and listening to their problems are an effective way to get first-hand information directly from the voters for P172 Kota Kinabalu.

GRS candidate Yee Tsai Yiew said that two-way communication between her and voters, will provide her useful input to know deeper every issue faced by the people in the parliamentary area.

“For the past few days, I have been doing a lot of getting-to-know sessions and also having dialogues with the people around Kota Kinabalu. At this early stage, my focus is to communicate directly and introduce myself to the people.

“Everyone has different problems and hopes, be it people’s welfare, development, public transport, education and economy. This kind of interaction allows me to know the true state of a problem and what the people want,” she said during the session in Lintas.

According to Yee, the majority of the residents’ complaints to her were issues related to price hike, job opportunities, infrastructure, urban poverty and education.

“I take note of all the problems faced by the people here and indirectly these are actually my problems too as Kota Kinabalu is my hometown. I grew up and went to school here. As a local here, I want to serve for everyone,” she added.

Meanwhile, Selin Ebin, 48, the owner of a laundry in Lintas, hopes for an MP, who will help small traders to provide a platform or efforts to attract buyers to ensure business continuity.

“Since the pandemic, many shops were closed and now, not many shoppers come to Lintas area, maybe there should be a mechanism to attract more people to come, such as tamu,” she suggested.

Angela Tong Su Li, 50, a fruit seller in Hilltop, said that whoever is elected, he or she must think of the best way to help the people to get out from poverty.

“I want a happy Sabah. We have to elect a representative who can take care of the welfare of the people, I don’t want hardship and an unstable state,” she said.

Mohd Faizul, 29, a delivery rider, explained that he is hoping for issues involving road safety to be given attention and the welfare of workers to be taken care of.

“We as riders, our safety is important when we delivered customers’ orders. I could say that if we look at the safety issue, there are many accidents involving riders, maybe the elected representative can bring this road safety issue to Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wilfred Chong, a 63-year-old retiree hopes that the new generation can be a voice for the people.

“Personally, I see the need for us to give opportunities to the new generation, to give them chances to make people’s hopes happened and serve the people. The time has come for us to look ahead for the well-being of life and the peace of the state,” he said.

Yee is facing Yeo Yan Yin @ Amanda from Warisan, Winston Liaw Kit Siong from PKDM, incumbent Chan Foong Hin from PH and independent candidate Marcel Jude Joseph for the Kota Kinabalu seat.