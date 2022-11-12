Hajiji: GRS to act against Rubin if found campaigning for son Riduan

PAPAR (Nov 12): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) will take action against Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Tenom chief Datuk Rubin Balang if it is proven that he has been campaigning for his son Riduan Rubin.

Riduan is contesting as an independent candidate for the Tenom parliamentary seat.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said he is waiting for a report on the matter.

“We see first, if (Rubin) is involved directly, we can take action but firstly I need a report. The photo we saw was of him and his son, he was not campaigning,” he said.

“We need to be fair to all. But if he openly supported (Riduan), we will take action.”

Hajiji said GRS would examine the report first because action cannot be taken based merely on a photograph.

On Riduan’s position in Bersatu Tenom, the Chief Minister said Riduan had resigned from his post as Armada chief before nomination day on Nov 5.

The Chief Minister told reporters this after opening new buildings at SMK St Joseph Papar here today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had called for GRS to take disciplinary action against Kemabong assemblyman Rubin for allegedly going against the conditions of the coalition’s agreement with BN for the 15th general election.

This comes after allegations that Rubin was the mastermind behind Riduan joining Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM).

When calling for disciplinary action against Radin, Bung Moktar said the action was against the GRS-BN agreement and did not reflect the spirit of friendship between the two coalitions.

“Disciplinary action should be taken against leaders who violate the agreement including terminating their appointment as chairman or any position in any government linked agency or corporation (GLC).

“This action that violates the agreement gives a negative impression of the GRS-BN cooperation and will damage the support for the BN candidate Jamawi Jaafar in the Tenom parliamentary seat,” he said, adding disciplinary action should be taken immediately as a reminder to all GRS-BN members and leaders not to take lightly the cooperation agreement signed by both coalitions.

Riduan’s entry into KDM is believed to be an attempt to get the support of the party led by Melalap assemblyman Datuk Peter Anthony after the latter’s nomination to contest in the Tenom parliamentary seat was rejected during nomination on Nov 5.