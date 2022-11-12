In attack against BN, Muhyiddin says a vote for Umno is a vote for DAP

BATU PAHAT (Nov 12): Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin appeared confident today that Barisan Nasional (BN) will not win enough seats to win federal power, forcing Umno to negotiate with other parties in a bid to form a coalition government.

That coalition, he suggested before a few hundred supporters here, will likely be Pakatan Harapan. Muhyiddin then said voting for BN would by default be a vote for the DAP, a party the Bersatu president has accused of being anti-Malay.

“He said he doesn’t want to collude with PN because of Bersatu. So that means he would rather collude with who? PH ladies and gentlemen,” he said, referring to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“And ladies and gentlemen you know who is in PH? The DAP,” the PN chairman added.

The DAP is a PH component member led predominantly by ethnic Chinese but has become increasingly multiethnic, with many Malays filling key posts within its ranks and has fielded several Malay candidates in this election.

Because of its racial composition, the party is often depicted by rivals as a Chinese chauvinist outfit. – Malay Mail

