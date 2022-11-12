Ismail Sabri: Littoral combat ship issue not ignored by govt

BERA (Nov 12): The government has taken the appropriate actions on the procurement of the littoral combat ship (LCS) issue and did not ignore the matter.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the agencies responsible had also conducted investigations, in fact, the parties involved in misappropriation had been charged in court.

“Actions have been taken on the LCS issue, the Defence Minister (Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein) had also made statements and explained the matter several times.

“Those who were accused to be involved in misappropriation and so on had been investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and some people had also been brought to court so the matter is ongoing and we did not ignore it,” he told reporters after officiating Anak Muda Gegor Bera Carnival at Dewan Konvensyen Bera here today.

He was replying to a statement of Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who was reported as demanding the prime minister for an apology to the armed forces over the procurement issue. – Bernama