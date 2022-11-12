JBALB: Pantu, Lachau, Sg Tenggang to experience water supply disruption from Nov 14-18

KUCHING (Nov 12): The entire areas of Pantu, Lachau, Sg Tenggang and their surroundings will be affected by water supply disruption from Nov 14 to 18 due to maintenance works, said Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB).

“The disruption and low water pressure will occur from 8am until works are completed.

“It is to allow JBALB to conduct maintenance works on the membrane filter at Pantu water treatment plant (LRA),” it said in a scheduled work notice today.

Consumers are advised to store sufficient amount of water for use during the water supply disruption period.

JBALB Sarawak said it will ensure the water supply is restored as soon as possible to the affected areas in stages.

Any inconvenience is much regretted, it added.

For more information, contact JBALB Sri Aman at 083-323240 or JBALB Call Centre at 082-262211.