Lau: KTS seeks to expand food division to become Sarawak’s industry leader

SIBU (Nov 12): KTS Group of Companies hopes to expand its food division to become one of the biggest in Sarawak in future, said deputy managing director Temengggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

During the presentation of long service awards to SBFM Industries Sdn Bhd staff in upper Lanang today, he said the group’s food division has the capacity to further expand.

He said at the moment, the company’s food factory is only operating on a single shift.

“A lot of factories doing food processing this sort of thing, in order to make the businesses to be very competitive and to bring down the cost, it is essential and necessary to have two shifts or three shifts.

“This is something we should aim to achieve in the next 10 years or 20 years down the road,” he said.

With such aspirations, he said it is also important for the company to build a much stronger marketing team that can expand the business not just in Sarawak, but also overseas.

At present, KTS Group’s food division has around 400 staff.

The division consists of SBFM Industries Sdn Bhd, Sibu Feedmills Sdn Bhd, Kinetic Food Processing Sdn Bhd, and Summer Pacific Sdn Bhd.

Lau said KTS Group of Companies started in 1962 as a timber company but has since grown with diversified industries, including property and agriculture.

A total of 73 staff from the food division received the long service award.

Among those present at the event were KTS Foodland Sdn Bhd general manager Peter Wong, KTS Trading Sdn Bhd senior general manager Peter Lau, and KTS Trading Sdn business development manager Kevin Lau.