Male driver injured after car lands in monsoon drain in Kota Padawan

KUCHING (Nov 12): A male driver was injured after the car that he was driving landed in a monsoon drain next to the St Ann’s Church in Kota Padawan around 2.50am this morning.

The 45-year-old man is believed to have lost control of the car before it veered off the road and landed on its roof inside the drain.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the victim managed to exit the car prior to their arrival.

At the scene, rescuers used a stretcher and a ladder to bring the victim out of the monsoon drain.

He was later handed over to the paramedics to be sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.