Minos: MPKS needs more engineers, architects for various projects

KUCHING (Nov 12): The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) is understaffed and in need of more engineers and architects, said Datuk Peter Minos.

The MPKS chairman said engineers and architects are required to implement the Sarawak government’s projects under the Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Agency (IRSDA).

He said MPKS currently has around 200 staff, including one chief architect, two engineers, and four assistant engineers.

“We are short of staff. We need more engineers and architects to help us, especially with IRSDA projects,” he said during MPKS’s sixth anniversary dinner.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the event.

Minos said Samarahan is not only an intellectual hub, but also an upcoming health metropolitan with the Unimas Hospital expected to be completed by next year, while the proposed research centre for infectious diseases and cancer centre are coming up.

He noted Samarahan will also be an agricultural hub and hoped the rural part of the division would be fully developed under this sector.

“We in MPKS are very happy with all these developments. Whatever we in the council can do to help, we will help.

“Samarahan could become one of the most developed divisions in years to come,” he added.

He also pointed out that the Public Works Department (JKR) has obtained a new contractor to complete the conversion of roundabouts into traffic light intersections.

He said the projects are expected to be completed by the end of next year, which would bring an end to daily traffic jams.

“If this traffic problem is not solved, it will affect development in Samarahan,” he said.

Minos also noted that the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project by Sarawak Metro will soon come about.

“Once completed it will help to smoothen the traffic in Samarahan,” he said, while thanking the Premier for choosing Samarahan as the first phase to start the ART project.

Among those present were Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Development Aidel Lariwoo.