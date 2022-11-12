Miri cops nab two foreigners, local for suspected drug trafficking

MIRI (Nov 12): Police here have arrested two foreign men and a local man for suspected involvement in drug trafficking yesterday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement today said that the three suspects aged 36, 37 and 52 were rounded up in front of a five-foot-way of a supermarket in Lutong.

“When check was carried out on the suspects, one of them threw a bag.

“A check on the bag later found a plastic packaging containing crystalline substance suspected to be drug Methamphetamine (Syabu) weighing 78.65g,” said Alexson.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

Alexson urged the public who have any information on drug activities to report them to the authorities.