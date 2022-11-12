Nanta: GPS does not rule out working with BN to form govt

KUCHING (Nov 12): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) does not rule out working with Barisan Nasional (BN) to form a stable federal government after the 15th General Election (GE15), said GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this when asked to comment on caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s recent statement on requiring the support of their counterparts in Sabah and Sarawak to form a government with a simple majority.

“I have not actually read or even know about the statement but if he (Ismail Sabri) meant that we are to work together to form a stable government, then why not.

“As far as GPS is concerned, our vision has been for Malaysia to be governed by a government of the day that is stable and can focus on the economic recovery, as well as looking into all matters benefiting the people,” Nanta told reporters after launching Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) Sarawak’s new office at City Square, Jalan Pending here today.

Nanta said the GPS prioritised stability after the political crisis the past five years with three prime ministers appointed to lead the country.

“We don’t want a situation where there is too much uncertainty and where we have to have several prime ministers in a term.”

Nanta also said there was no need for GPS to announce their preferred prime ministerial candidate as the country’s political landscape has changed dramatically over the years.

“It should be understood by now that we are living in a different era. Before we had to form a national coalition first before heading into elections.

“Things have changed and we have to move on. This is also practised in developed countries where coalition partners are considered after the election results are out,” he said.

As far as GPS is concerned, Nanta said it did not intend to be a political enemy with any party and it’s still too early to choose partners now to form the federal government.

“We will sit down (to negotiate eventually) and what is important is whoever we work with, we must be confident the partnership is useful for the country. That is the basic principle of GPS,” he said.

He also said it is the intention of GPS to be a part of the federal government after the election on Nov 19.

Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Office Datuk Abdullah Saidol and SSM chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz were also present at the function.