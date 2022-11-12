Orang Ulu urged to stay with GPS for better representation in govt

MIRI (Nov 12): The Orang Ulu community must stay united under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in order for this minority group to have their voice heard at the federal level, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Dr Annuar stressed that the Orang Ulu, which comprised more than 21 ethnic groups including the Kenyah, Kayan, Kelabit, Kiput, Berawan and Saban, makes up about ten per cent or 300,000 people out of the 2.9 million Sarawak’s population as of 2020.

“The Orang Ulu community – although being one of the minorities in Sarawak, have better representation under GPS with seven representatives in the state legislative assembly and parliament,” he said.

“You should stay united; because nothing is gained if you keep on fighting one another,” he said when officiating at the PBB Telang Usan community gathering at a leading hotel here Thursday night (Nov 10).

People’s interests come first, he said, adding that only GPS can provide a stable and responsible government for all Sarawakians.

“When we (Barisan Nasional) lost in the 2018 general election, we decided to get out of BN to form GPS and I think we have made a very wise move,” he noted.

“We want a political party that solely represents the people of Sarawak,” he said, adding that GPS is a stand-alone party in this coming 15th general election (GE15).

The incumbent for Baram, Datuk Anyi Ngau, who is defending the seat this GE15 said although Baram is still behind in many aspects; it is slowly but surely gaining momentum to be on par with other constituencies.

“In Ulu Baram, if we talk about road condition, everyone knows about it. If we talk about internet connectivity, we also know the situation there. But for water supply and electricity, we are catching up on those.

“This is our scenario in Baram, but GPS is catching up although only being formed four years ago. We are lucky because we have GPS that puts the interest of its people first, irrespective of their race and religion,” he asserted.

“Come Nov 19, we will be in a better position where we deliver the seat for GPS together with the other 30 seats in Sarawak.

“If we look around, we are confident that we can win. Nevertheless, we cannot be overconfident,” he said, and urged Baram voters to exercise their rights this GE15.

Some 750 people, including GPS leaders and representatives from its component parties attended the gathering.

Also present were Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Deputy Minister of Public Health and Housing Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil; Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and organising chairlady councillor Margaret Nawan.