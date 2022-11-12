PBDS wants minister’s post, not just ‘wakil rakyat’, says president

MIRI (Nov 12): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) president Bobby William wants any of its candidates who wins in the 15th general election (GE15) to be appointed to a ministerial post as a condition for the winning coalition to form the next federal government.

Stressing further, he described PBDS as a ‘standalone political party, free to choose any other political parties that would form the government after the polls.

“PBDS ‘mau jadi menteri’ (wants to be minister) – that is our demand, not just a ‘wakil rakyat’ (elected people’s representative) reporting to any bosses,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

Bobby is contesting Sibuti in this GE15, facing incumbent Lukanisman Awang Sauni of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s Zulhaidah Suboh.

Other parliamentary seats being eyed by the party are Kapit and Julau, where its respective candidates are Robert Saweng and Susan George.

Adding on, Bobby said the PBDS had no strings attached with regard to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), which meant to avoid these parties contesting against one another in GE15.

In this regard, Bobby said each of the three parties had the liberty to go its own way should their candidates be elected into Parliament.

For GE15, PSB is contesting in 10 seats and PBK, one.

On his campaign, Bobby said he would be highlighting the issues of bad roads, lack of telephone coverage, long distance from the nearest hospital, fire station, water supply, Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and others relating to Sibuti.