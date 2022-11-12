Petronas reaches 3,500 villagers through Sahabat Maritim

KUCHING (Nov 12): Petronas, through its Sahabat Maritim programme, conducted a series of outreach programmes in Sarawak, Sabah and Terengganu between August and September, benefitting more than 3,500 villagers.

Each initiative was tailored to the needs of the respective community such as safety awareness, educational activities as well as essential supplies contribution.

In Sarawak, Petronas collaborated with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Fisheries Development Authority Malaysia and the Department of Marine Fisheries, Sarawak, to improve the safety and quality of life of the fishing community at Kampung Piasau Utara in Miri.

The villagers now have a newly renovated community hall, furnished with new furniture and a portable broadcasting system.

New signages near the shoreline were built to cultivate the culture of safe maritime practices for the long term.

Similarly, Petronas also built safety signages for the people of Kampung Kuala Nyalau in Bintulu. The village’s ageing community facility was also refurbished during the three-day programme together with community programme partners, MMEA Bintulu and Press Metal Bintulu.

Representatives from the organisations and the villagers also participated in various activities such as beach cleaning, colouring contest for children as well as cultural activities.

The programme ended with the annual Makan Tahun programme, a much-awaited thanksgiving occasion, with participation from about 2,000 people from Kampung Kuala Nyalau and two surrounding villages.

Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), Sarawak Asset Region Head Anwar Ismail said the programme is a collaboration between Petronas and MMEA Bintulu and goes back to 2016.

This programme aims to strengthen the friendship between agencies, strategic partners and the fishing community while also increasing awareness and exposure about preventive search and rescue (SAR) and danger of intrusion within the 500 metres safety radius around Petronas offshore operations.

“In addition to sprucing up the village and conduct sports and safety briefings, Petronas has also upgraded the Kampung Kuala Nyalau surau to provide a more comfortable space for the village.

“Petronas and MMEA also prepared and displayed safety notices for preparing to go to sea near the village jetty as a safety reminder to all.” According to PCSB Head, Production (Miri) Bolhi Maskawi, Kampung Piasau Utara is the largest fishing village in Miri and the villagers are very active and are always providing various information that is important in helping maritime operations whether in terms of enforcement or search and rescue operations.

“As an organisation that strongly emphasises the aspect of health, safety and environment (HSE) in its daily operations, Petronas sees our involvement in this programme as being in line with our HSE tagline which is ‘Everybody Goes Home Safely’,” he affirmed.

In Sabah, Petronas in collaboration with its partner, SEA Hibiscus Sdn Bhd (SEAH) handed over life jackets and bags of food ration to 200 fishermen at Pulau Mantanani.

This effort complemented Sahabat Maritim’s initiative in Pulau Gaya earlier this year where Petronas donated over 20 fish aggregating devices worth over RM5,000 and food rations worth over RM6,500.

Meanwhile, 70 primary school students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Mantanani, had their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) evoked via a half-day programme with Petrosains. Participating students revealed that they enjoyed the activities such as the design thinking innovation, cultivate problem-solving and critical thinking skills. They were also given the opportunity to try their hands at innovation through prototypes creation and digitalisation exercises. Petrosains also introduced to the students the importance of reducing carbon footprint and awareness on safety fishing.

In Terengganu, Petronas together with MMEA held an open dialogue with the local maritime community at Pulau Duyong.

The session, known as ‘Sembang Teh Tarik’ provided a conducive avenue for the marine community to highlight their concerns and challenges in sustaining their fishing livelihood, as well as, for Petronas to better understand and subsequently address the community’s plight.

Petronas also distributed food essentials to the beneficiaries to help ease their burden. Through the Sahabat Maritim initiatives, Petronas is committed to ensuring the highest safety and health standards in safeguarding the local communities, their families as well as the environment.

