PSB president tells Ting to cut out ‘pity’ as he has quit govt

SIBU (Nov 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said yesterday he does not appreciate the sympathy showered by Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate Clarence Ting in Sibu in the 15th general election (GE15).

The Bawang Assan assemblyman will be locking horns with Ting and incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party in a three-way fight come Nov 19.

“He (Ting) pities me that I am no longer in the government. I’ve been in government for a long time and I decided to quit, resigned from all posts because I have seen too much of injustice, unfairness, malpractices and irregularities in the governmental system.

“Who else could do this? Only me. Who is prepared to sacrifice so much? It’s me, Wong Soon Koh. This is because I’ve seen too much injustice and unfairness (in the governmental system). So I decided to quit,” he told a press conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here.

He said this in response to a local Chinese daily’s report quoting Ting as having said that he pitied Wong for being the opposition leader now.

Wong said he had accomplished a lot in terms of infrastructure development for Bawang Assan despite having quit serving the government.

“For Bawang Assan, I’ve done what needs to be done particularly infrastructure facilities, water supply, electricity supply, roads and bridges for connectivity.

“For the people of the West Bank, I even built roads to their door steps. Road connectivity is complete as well as water and electricity supply (is provided) and all that,” added Wong, who is a seven-term Bawang Assan elected representative.

On a separate matter, he said he found it odd for Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to have expressed the need to revise the salaries of civil servants in the hope of eradicating corruption.

He said the GPS chairman seemed to have insinuated that civil servants were corrupt.

“Otherwise he (Abang Johari) would not say it.”

Wong wondered why the GPS state government had not fought for more for the B40 group, most of whom are struggling to make ends meet in light of the current economic situation.

He charged: “Maybe they could not be bothered with their plight or difficulties that the B40 group is facing.”

“As I’ve said, the government is obligated to make sure that people have access to better livelihoods. I feel that the salaries of civil servants are considered good enough, GPS should fight for the B40 group,” Wong said.