PSB’s Lau accuses incumbent Ling of trying to mislead Sibu voters with personal manifesto

SIBU (Nov 12): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau has ridiculed Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Sibu incumbent Ocar Ling’s ‘five-point personal manifesto’ for the 15th general election (GE15).

Lau, a lawyer by profession, noted that Ling’s five points personal manifesto were restoring Sarawak’s rights, turning Sibu into an education hub, better healthcare, youth development and democracy for Malaysia.

“Oscar Ling said these five points are not in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto but his personal manifesto. He talked about Sarawak’s rights just because we (PSB candidates) talk about it.

“(DAP advisor) Lim Kit Siang who came here two days ago started talking about Sarawak’s rights because Sarawak has shown the world that we do not want to talk about anything else but our rights, and now even Malayans are also talking about our rights.

“Lim Kit Siang, the father of DAP said if PH is the government and they have a prime minister, they will give us back our rights. If this will be so, why didn’t they put this in the PH-DAP manifesto? Oscar Ling said this is his personal manifesto and not DAP’s manifesto. What does that say? He’s trying to mislead the people of Sibu to vote for him,” she said during a PSB political talk here last night.

Lau pointed out that Ling had been elected the Sibu MP for 10 years and he did not do much on restoring the state’s rights.

“Now he’s asking people to give him another five years. He said he will think of something to restore our rights. Why does he talk like that? That’s a blank promise to fish for votes,” she said.

She claimed that the DAP man “has no passion for education” but he had to talk about turning Sibu into an education hub because she and PSB’s aspirant for Sibu Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had been talking about education development for Sibu.

“I wrote the maiden speech for Ling when he was first elected the Sibu MP but he rejected it as he said education is not his passion. He even said the seniors in Parliament will talk about education and he is just a junior.

“PH said they would recognise UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) but they never recognise it,” she said.

She said Ling’s manifesto on better healthcare was a repeat of what Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s Lanang candidate Wong Ching Yong had promised – to set up a heart and cancer centre.

“Wong Ching Yong has said it and we rebutted. Federal does not have any more money to build a heart or cancer centre. You (Ling) just said as you like it and never consult your people whether the government has the funds to build a specialist centre for heart and cancer,” she added.

She said Ling had talked about youths due to the implementation of lowering the voting age to 18 from 21.

“He said he will offer courses and trainings for young people. As the MP for 10 years, he should know what types of programmes the government has for youth development. And he should talk about his development plans for youths.

“He never did things for youths and now he wants to talk about youths in his personal manifesto,” Lau said.

She said Ling also talked about ensuring Malaysia having more democracy.

“In the last general election, they (PH) promised (former prime minister Tun) Dr Mahathir Mohamad to make him the prime minister no matter how many seats his party held.

“If I’m not mistaken, PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) had 49 seats, DAP – 42 seats and Dr Mahathir’s party – 11 seats only. How can he (Dr Mahathir) be the prime minister? So there is no democracy. Don’t try to mislead to fish for votes,” she added.