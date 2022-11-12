RM10 mln annual state govt funding for 14 Chinese independent schools ‘too little’, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Nov 12): An annual RM10 million worth of state government funding for 14 Chinese independent schools in Sarawak is “too little”, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

The PSB candidate for Sibu said the board of management for Chinese independent schools in the state should ask for more from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“I read in Sin Chew Daily today that the premier had said if Sarawak has the resources, the Chinese community will continue to enjoy the grant from the state government for Chinese education.

“The (annual) fund granted to Chinese independent school, starting with the late Tok Nan (former chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) with RM3 million in 2014, which increased by another RM1 million every year, was capped at RM10 million last year.

“RM10 million is too little for Chinese independent schools. I’ve done research – teachers of these schools get RM2,100 per month on average compared to government secondary school teachers who get between RM4,000 and RM6,000.

“RM10 million is really not enough. The Chinese school board should ask for more,” he told a news conference at the PSB Bawang Assan Branch here today.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said PSB, in its manifesto during the last state election, pledged to not only recognise Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) but also adopt all Chinese independent schools.

He said this would mean that Chinese independent schools would be part of the national education system and their operational expenditure would be funded by the government.

“But Abang Johari said if Sarawak government has the funding, he will continue to help Chinese education. Well, Sarawak has the money. I had been the second finance minister, I know.

“Had we (PSB) been given the mandate (in the last state polls), we would have given free education for Chinese independent schools,” he added.

He noted that the Sarawak government had recognised UEC but also pointed out that such recognition still could not guarantee UEC holders a place in any public universities in the country.

“What is the use of such recognition when UEC holders cannot even enrol for local public universities? Also, how many UEC holders are currently employed in the state civil service?” he queried.

With this, Wong opined that such UEC recognition by the Sarawak government was akin to no recognition of the UEC.

He said Chinese independent schools in the country had contributed tremendously to nation-building and over 600 universities worldwide recognise UEC.

“And yet UEC is not yet recognised by the Malaysia government,” he added.

He said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had reportedly said that the government recognised the contribution by Chinese independent schools.

“Dr Sim said the government ought to have systematic allocation for Chinese independent schools as well as aided Chinese primary schools. Well, Chinese education should not be excluded from the national education system,” he said.

Wong also reminded all that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government had failed to recognise UEC during its 22-month rule after the 2018 general election.

He said the PH manifesto then said they would recognise UEC immediately after they formed the next government.

“But after 22 months in power, UEC is still not recognised.”

He said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahahtir Mohamad, Democratic Action Party advisor Lim Kit Siang and former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching had said they could not recognise UEC because they had to care for the feelings of the Malay community.

“Why didn’t they take into account the feelings of the Chinese community? If that is the case, they should not have included UEC recognition in their manifesto,” Wong added.