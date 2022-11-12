Soil erosion endangering 12-door Betong longhouse

KUCHING (Nov 12): Soil erosion since Nov 10 has left a 12-door longhouse at Lempaong, Spak in Betong in a precarious condition that is endangering residents.

Betong Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel visited the longhouse today and confirmed that the soil in the area is still unstable.

APM said longhouse chief Uyok Belili called around 8am today to report the situation residents are facing.

Uyok also told APM that residents first experienced soil erosion during a heavy downpour around 3am on Nov 10.

During monitoring, APM discovered that three bilik were directly affected by the soil erosion as the rear sections of their units had collapsed.

The remaining nine doors were also determined to be at risk due to the unstable soil condition.

The longhouse, which is home to 47 residents, was built next to a ravine while the surrounding area has soft and muddy soil.

During the monitoring period, APM personnel noted that soil erosion was continuing near the longhouse.

As at the time of writing, no temporary relief centre had been set up for the longhouse folk, who had been reminded to be ready to evacuate.

The longhouse residents were also told to contact the authorities should the situation worsen.