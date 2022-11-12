Tamin community leaders deny supporting PH candidate for Selangau

SIBU (Nov 12): A group of community leaders from Tamin have denied allegations that they support Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Umpang Sumbang.

The community leaders are Pemanca Matthew Ganggang, Penghulu Andrewson Ngalai, Penghulu Bansa Kunchau, Penghulu Surang Takin, Penghulu Julia Awal, Penghulu Anjat Beti, Penghulu Christopher Chat and Penghulu Thomas Jawa.

According to them, Umpang claimed he had the support of the community leaders when campaigning at Rumah Rantai Ugak at Nanga Sekuau resettlement scheme in Selangau on Nov 10.

“Umpang has lied and his act of using our names and Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang in his campaign is cheap politics.

“Therefore, we want him to stop linking our names in his political campaign.

“Besides disrupting harmony especially among Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) members, his actions also confused the people and voters as a whole,” they said in a joint statement today.

The community leaders also said Umpang’s campaign style lacked vision and planning for Selangau parliamentary constituency.

“His campaign is based on slander and lies in addition to immature politics,” they added.

In the election, Umpang is facing Edwin Banta of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Henry Joseph, an independent candidate.

Early voting is on Nov 15 and polling day on Nov 19.