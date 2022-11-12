Tender for Sibu’s Yayasan Sarawak international school project out on Tuesday

SIBU (Nov 12): The tender for the construction of the Yayasan Sarawak residential international school here will be published in newspapers on Tuesday (Nov 15), said Borneo Development Corporation (BDC) CEO Nor-E-Fadzwie Salleh.

He said tender documents for the project could be purchased between Nov 16 and 30.

Phase one of the project would involve earthworks, he said, while construction work would follow in phase two.

“We need to ensure the settlement (of the soil) is there before we continue with the building’s construction,” he explained during a press conference here last night.

Nor-E-Fadzwie said the RM60 million project would involve all the necessary facilities of a fully residential school.

The press conference, which was also attended by Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee and Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang was to counter the Opposition’s allegations that the project here had been scrapped.

“We will not ‘tipu’ (lie) on education. Education is for the future of our children and it must not be politicised just to gain political mileage,” said Dr Annuar.

He dismissed a claim that zinc sheeting covering the site had been removed and that this meant the project had been scrapped.

“I was told they have been vandalised and not removed as alleged by certain quarters.

“But there is no point to put up (the zinc sheet) again as the construction work will start after the project has been tendered out,” he said.

Dr Annuar explained that as Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved for the schools to be fully residential, additional facilities would be required.

He noted the first Yayasan Sarawak international school in Kuching also needed to construct a new hostel.

He said the international school in Sibu will be the third in the state, after the one at Mile 12 Kuching-Serian Road, which is under construction, is completed by the third quarter of next year.

When fully operational, the Sibu school will be able to accommodate 500 students.

“Since these schools will be offering Cambridge syllabus, the students will be sitting for the IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education).

“They will further their studies overseas or state-owned universities such as University of Technology Sarawak (UTS),” added Dr Annuar.

In total there will be five Yayasan Sarawak international schools in Sarawak, two in Kuching, as well as one each in Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.