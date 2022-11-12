Ting pledges to serve all communities if elected as Sibu MP

SIBU (Nov 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) candidate for Sibu Clarence Ting pledges to serve all the communities irrespective of race if he is elected come Nov 19.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman said before he took office years ago, he had said that he would be the SMC chairman for the Malay, Melanau, Iban and Chinese communities.

“I said the only missing point in Taman Harmoni (food court here) is halal certificate. So I pushed for this matter. After one and a half years, Taman Harmoni is a halal centre in the whole of Sarawak.

“I promise you this. If I get elected, I will work together with the Malay, the Melanau, the Iban and the Chinese communities. I hope to see that our people in Sibu will stay united,” he said during the GPS ceramah here last night.

He is locking horns with incumbent Oscar Ling from Democratic Action Party and Parti Sarawak Bersatu president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh in a three-cornered fight in Sibu.

Ting asserted that the Sibu parliamentary constituency would require more government funds in order to see further progress here.

“In Sibu, we need more government funding. We cannot afford to see Sibu in the hands of opposition. So I hope on Nov 19, you will vote for me Clarence Ting, number Two,” he said.

He said he hoped that Sibu folk could celebrate together with GPS when the elected results are announced on polling day.