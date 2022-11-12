Tiong says PDP will make amends for mistakes in Mas Gading

KUCHING (Nov 12): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has assured that his party will make amends to all past shortcomings created by PDP in Mas Gading and rooted for the support of voters in the parliamentary constituency for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Lidang Disen instead of going for incumbent Mordi Bimol of Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“We will rectify our shortcomings and mistakes. We should now move forward together,” said Tiong, the incumbent Bintulu MP who will be seeking re-election.

He said although the people had protested by throwing their votes to Mordi during the last parliamentary election, the constituency had experienced some good development because the state constituencies within Mas Gading are held by GPS representatives – Dato Henry Harry Jinep (of PDP) and Billy Sujang (of Sarawak United People’s Party). Henry and Billy won Tasik Biru and Opar seats respectively in the last Sarawak state election.

Tiong said during the short period after wresting Opar from the opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Billy managed to secure some minor projects for the people and assured that there would be more projects in Mas Gading in general if the people gave the mandate to GPS to work things out.

Tiong said he was also confident that Lidang could bring Mas Gading to greater heights in terms of infrastructural and people’s development if elected.

“I humbly seek your consideration to let our GPS candidate Lidang Disen be your Mas Gading representative next,” said Tiong, adding that DAP’s Bimol was relatively only visible during election time.

The constituents and state leaders including representatives in Bau and Lundu must work closer together to ensure uninterrupted and more rapid development, said Tiong at the GPS Leaders-meet-the people session at Kampung Pasir Hulu here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Tiong acknowledged that GPS would need to improve on some of the outdated processes of giving out tenders for projects apart from appealing for people’s understanding and patience should there be delays due to unavoidable technicalities.

Cutting red tapes is one of the improvements to be made, he suggested.

Henry and Billy, when met, said they were very sure that most of those who had opposed them during several elections already had a change of heart and are rallying behind Lidang and GPS.

Henry said they had probably realised that they had been hoodwinked by empty promises and sweet talks of the opposition.