Tough challenges await new govt next year, says Annuar Musa

KUALA TERENGGANU (Nov 12): Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has said that 2023 is not an ‘ordinary’ year as it will be full of great challenges, hence a truly stable government is needed to ensure the well-being of the people is protected.

He said a huge challenge is waiting for those who will be elected in the 15th General Election (GE15) as the new government will be formed while the world is facing tough economic times.

“Because they will form a government in a situation where most countries are experiencing a large deficit due to the Covid-19 pandemic, (there will be) unexpected expenses that are not in the budget,” he told reporters after an event with Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Hulu Terengganu parliamentary seat Datuk Rozi Mamat at Pulau Bahagia near here, last night.

The Ketereh Umno division chief said if the government that will be formed does not have the ability and experience, then the country is going to experience a situation like the one after GE14 which will be detrimental to the people.

“I think only BN can offer stability and prosperity based on the experience it has compared with other parties. BN has a complete package to bring about stability and prosperity,” he said.

Annuar also reminded the BN machinery to redouble its efforts in the remaining campaign period and not to take other political parties lightly because there are many new challenges that they must face.

“We are facing many factors that did not exist before, including a large number of young voters, the situation where people went through the episodes of three governments…and Umno internal problems that need to be dealt with,” he added.

He said that all quarters should not be too confident of winning the polls as all parties can pose tough competition. – Bernama