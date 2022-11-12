Uggah: Don’t be misled by racial issues this GE15

KUCHING (Nov 12): As temperatures rise and candidates shift into high gear for the looming 15th general election (GE15), Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas reminds the people not to be misled over racial remarks throughout the campaign period.

Speaking at the closing of the grassroots administration empowerment seminar at Dewan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan in Betong today, he noted of some irresponsible acts of creating racial issues which could threaten unity among the people of various races and religions in Sarawak.

“Our people are busy campaigning but unfortunately there are irresponsible parties who use racial issues to divide us and we condemn such act as we do not want to fight among ourselves,” he said, expressing his hopes that all Sarawakians continue strengthening unity and living in harmony.

Uggah, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development and Second Minister for Finance and New Economy, also called on the Betong community to rally behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for Sarawak’s continuous development.

“He (Premier) has implemented 120 initiatives for the well-being of the people and to improve Sarawak’s development post Covid-19,” said Uggah.

A total of 747 seminar participants comprising 683 community leaders and 64 councillors from Betong Division took part in the seminar with its closing ceremony officiated by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Also present were Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; Deputy Minister Development of Women, Children and Community Wellbeing II Mohamad Razi Sitam; Resident of Betong Division Richard Michael Abunawas; former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat; GPS candidate for Betong Richard Rapu@Aman Begri and former Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.