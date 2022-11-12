Warisan wants to form new, better Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): Warisan wants to form a new Malaysia under the Borneo Bloc for a better Malaysia.

Its president, Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, said that through the Borneo Bloc, others can learn from Sabah and Sarawak.

“We want to form a new Malaysia under Borneo Bloc, for a better Malaysia,” he said.

He also reminded that under the present state government, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), there’s not a single Chinese minister and deputy minister.

“Save Sabah, Save Malaysia…use this power for your own people, for the country, for Sabahans,” said Shafie.

He added that the general election is a mere one week away.

“I will fight for you for the future generation of Sabah. Help us. I don’t want the Chinese, the Indians to be deprived. You are all Malaysians,” he said.

Shafie also commented on the ‘PTI’ term against Warisan given by Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

Shafie claimed that PBS president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili used the ‘PTI’ term against Warisan after the latter proposed that PBS and Warisan worked together.

‘PTI’ is a reference made towards illegal immigrants.

“Why did PTI come out? To blur the eyes of the rural people, especially the KDM (Kadazandusun and Murut) so that they will forget when they return home, there’s no water supply, no electricity supply, leaking roofs, wooden house, wooden school, roads with holes. They don’t remember that. What they remember is PTI,” he said during the Jelajah Warisan event held in Kapayan on Friday night which attracted throngs of supporters.

He added that the KDM people were the most divided, thanks to the many political parties available.

At the event, Shafie also spoke of his travels in conjunction with the Jelajah Warisan event and stated that he travelled from Kinabatangan to Beluran on road that resembled the tall and rough waves going to Sipadan island.

“The road is like rough waves. I thought I was at sea going to Sipadan,” he said.

He added that he was surprised that the road was a federal road as the federal roads in Kuala Lumpur are well kept, and if any holes were found at 10am, they would be covered by 1am or 2am and usable again for road users.

“But in Sabah, the holes we find today, will still be there next week, next month it would be bigger, and by next year, the holes will be like waves,” he said.

In his address, Shafie also recounted his experience, visiting places like Long Pasia and said that the school there was not equipped with a lavatory and their teacher said that pupils had to run to the forest to answer the call of nature.

He also lamented how Sabah, which used to be the richest in Malaysia, was now the poorest in the country, where wooden schools and wooden police stations still existed.

“When will Penampang wake up, when will the KDM wake up. Sabah must arise, Malaysia must rise and show these leaders that enough is enough. Enough of Mahathir, enough of Anwar, enough of Muhyiddin, of Umno, BN, PN,” he said.

“This is the moment we change. For you all to change. Don’t blame it on them. This is the moment we change this country. Why? Because we have the power. Sabah is not for sale,” he added.

Shafie also spoke of the broken promises of giving Sabah the 20 percent oil royalty given by Lim Guan Eng, who was then the Federal Finance Minister.

“But after he became Finance Minister, he doesn’t listen,” he said.

“We want to ask. Is it a sin for us to ask what is our rights for our people? We are not demanding what is not ours. We were working with them,” he said.

In his speech, Shafie also spoke of the five percent sales tax on petroleum products collected by Sabah and reminded that this was due to the Warisan government.

“It was not by Tun Mustapha (Tun Datu Mustapha bin Datu Harun, Sabah’s third chief minister), Harris (Sabah’s sixth chief minister, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Harris bin Mohd Salleh), Tun Fuad (Sabah’s first and fifth chief minister and former head of state, Tun Fuad Stephens), Pairin (Sabah’s seventh chief minister, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Joseph Pairin Kitingan) but the Warisan government. Now we have five percent royalty and five percent sales tax,” he said.

Shafie also said that Warisan is not keen on the Deputy Prime Ministership, because only the person with the position would be privileged, and be accompanied, even if the person goes to the loo.

“Is that what we aspire? We are here to serve the people …we want development and prosperity (for the state and nation),” he said.