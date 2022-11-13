188 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Sabah recorded 188 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with a high positivity rate of 16.45 per cent.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said four districts reported double digit infections in the past 24 hours namely Kota Kinabalu with 75 cases, Penampang 35, Papar 20 and Lahad Datu 16.

“The number of new infections on Sunday decreased by 69 cases compared to yesterday, making it 188 today.

“This decrease is in line with the lower number of test samples which are 1,143. However, positivity rate is still high, 16.45 per cent,” he said.

Masidi also said 14 districts reported zero case, Beaufort, Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan , Kuala Penyu, Nabawan, Pitas, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid, Tenom and Tongod.

A total of 185 from the 188 cases are under Categories 1 and 2, one in Category 4 and two in Category 5.