Abg Jo: GPS will only work with PM that is fair to Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will only work with a prime minister that is fair to Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is because Sarawak has been left behind for so long compared to other states in the country.

“Today, people are talking about GPS being the kingmaker or the stabiliser. I have stated clearly that we will only work with a prime minister who is fair to Sarawak.

“Why? Because the state has been left behind for too long.

“We’re also negotiating some issues under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with Putrajaya, ” said the GPS chairman.

He was speaking at the Sarawakku Sayang programme at Esplanade Telaga Air in Matang today.

Abang Johari also stressed that GPS intends to make a clean sweep on all of Sarawak’s 31 parliamentary seats during the 15th General Election (GE15) for the sake of the state’s rights and interests.

“If can, we send in as many of our (GPS) representatives as possible to Putrajaya. We are fielding our candidates in all 31 seats.

“If can, we want to make a clean sweep on all the seats,” he said.