Abg Jo: Take PH’s Tawaran Harapan manifesto with a pinch of salt

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed scepticism over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) pledge to empower Sabah and Sarawak as part of its manifesto for the 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking to the reporters, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman said he would take the manifesto with a pinch of salt.

“I ask you, can you trust, after what happened in the last 22 months?” he said, referring the time when PH formed the federal government after the 2018 14th general election.

Abang Johari was speaking to reporters after officiating at the Sarawakku Sayang programme at Kampung Telaga Air here today, responding to PH’s Tawaran Harapan manifesto which was announced by PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday.

The four items offered by PH were including empowering the regions of Sabah and Sarawak through the implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the decentralisation of power to Sabah and Sarawak.

PH also offered to bridge the gap in the development of Sabah, Sarawak and the Peninsula as well as defending the interest of native people of Sabah and Sarawak.

When asked about PH willingness to work with any party including GPS, Abang Johari said that matter will only be decided after Nov 19 polling day.

“Compete first, then we will know. If we don’t compete, how will we know? (Tanding dolok baruk kita tauk. Mun sik tanding, ne kita tauk),” he said.

Earlier, Abang Johari, in his speech, said that during PH’s 22-month rule, many development projects that had been approved for Sarawak under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government had been cancelled.

Therefore, he said, this election was important for GPS to have a strong representation from Sarawak, especially in the Parliament to defend its rights.

“We are competing in 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak, and I hope we can sweep all of them so that we can send our parliamentarians to Putrajaya, because this is our struggle.

“I don’t want Putrajaya to take Sarawak lightly. Now, people talk about (GPS) as a ‘kingmaker’ or stabiliser (in GE15).

“Of course we will only work with a prime minister who is fair to Sarawak. I have said this clearly,” said Abang Johari.