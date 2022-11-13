After nationwide GE15 tour, Anwar says Pakatan capable of achieving simple majority

PUTATAN (Nov 12): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was confident that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition could win a simple majority in the upcoming 15th general elections (GE15).

The PKR president dismissed political analysts who said the three main coalitions in Malaysia would be unable to get to a majority on their own.

“Who said we are not expected? Well, I don’t know whether analysts have gone down on the ground.

“I have covered almost the entire country and I must say realistically there’s that possibility that we may be able to reach a simple majority. We just have to work a bit harder and push a bit more,” he said after a ceramah here last night.

During a press conference later on, Anwar refused to entertain any question about the possibility of PH not forming the government.

He was also asked if he would retire after GE15 if PH fails to form the new government, for which he said he would deal with it when the time came.

Anwar chastised the reporter for quoting analysts’ predictions.

“Why do you take such a negative stance now? You can clearly see the reception. Here in Sabah, this is hardly possible to see such a level of enthusiasm, so thank you to them,” he said.

“Tell your Singaporean friends, don’t use analysts that are always pro-Najib those days. Remember they even suggested there is no possibility of Najib losing. They have got to go on the ground,” he said, referring to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was leading the ruling coalition when it was toppled for the first time in Malaysia’s history in the 2018 general elections.

Anwar had been in the east coast district of Kalabakan earlier today, before flying to Kota Kinabalu where he had a rally here and in Sulaman, in the constituency of Sepanggar.

His rallies have been were well received so far. – Malay Mail