Anifah joins Pakatan’s ‘ceramah’, stumps for Anwar as PM

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 13): Former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman has thrown his weight behind opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

The Parti Cinta Sabah president, whose party has applied to be part of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ruling state coalition, said that Anwar was the only viable candidate that could “save” Malaysia from the doldrums.

“I had joined politics because of Anwar. He was the reason I got involved in politics.

“Now it’s time for us to change Malaysia, and no one else can do it,” he said during a “ceramah” or political rally in Putatan here yesterday.

He also joined Anwar at another rally in Sulaman Sentral later.

Anifah then said his decision not to contest in the constituency of Kimanis was his way to support the PKR candidate there and, vicariously, help Anwar’s bid to be prime minister.

He then claimed an Umno leader had approached him to ask that he support the BN candidate, for which he would be made senator and made the foreign minister again if the coalition were to win the general election.

“I told him no, that’s not what I want. I want the provisions of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the Federal Constitution reinstated. That is my cause,” he said.

He also hailed Anwar as the best finance minister the country has ever seen, and as a leader known to foreign dignitaries and diplomats the world over.

“So, I came here today to show my support to Anwar. This is the last chance for us to vote for Anwar to be the prime minister,” he said.

He also mocked caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s apparent pride for addressing the United Nations General Assembly using the national language, claiming it was out of necessity rather than any desire to promote the language.

Anifah then expressed hope that Anwar, were he to become the prime minister, would gradually restore the MA63, saying the recent prime ministers have failed to do this.

“My hope is that MA63 is carried out. Tun Dr Mahathir, Muhyiddin, Ismail Sabri all promised us that they would give it to us, but we were always cheated. Can we trust them anymore?

“If you want to save our children’s future, this is our last chance. Make sure Anwar becomes prime minister,” he said.

Anifah, who is the brother of former chief minister and Umno member Tan Sri Musa Aman, later told reporters that Parti Cinta Sabah was backing Anwar.

“Well, I’m here,” he said. When asked if that was the party’s stand, he said: “I am the party.” – Malay Mail