Awg Tengah: Sarawak approves 467 officers to boost Land and Survey Dept’s capacity

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak government has approved the recruitment of 467 officers to increase the existing capacity at the Land and Survey Department, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this was in view of the increasing demand for perimeter surveys, which would require more manpower to ensure the surveying works are carried out smoothly.

“The recruitment of the officers of various categories involved an additional expenditure of around RM30 million per year.

“In addition, the state government through the Land and Survey Department is also collaborating with higher learning institutions such as University Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) to acquire skilled manpower or sufficient human resources in the field of land surveying (geomatics),” he said at a land title handing-over ceremony at Kampung Beladin Hall in Pusa today.

He added the government will also send Land and Survey employees to strengthen their skills and explore the latest technology in this field to improve efficiency in land surveying matters.

Awang Tengah, who is Second Natural Resources and Urban Development Minister, said as of Oct 31, a total of 58,606 individual lots involving 74,181 hectares (or 183,305 acres) have been successfully surveyed.

“A total of 24,405 lots have been issued with land titles under Section 18 of the State Land Code, covering 36,618 hectares (90,485 acres).

“These include those that will be handed over by me today (Sunday) which consist of 50 land titles under Section 18 of the State Land Code for areas under Entebu-Selambong/Muton to 39 recipients,” he said.

He said these land titles provide many benefits to the landowners including perpetuity.

“This means that the land owner has permanent title to the land; is not subjected to quit rent, the cost of perimeter survey, and preparation of land title deeds; as well as exemption from land premium,” he added.

He thus urged landowners of these titles to utilise their land resourcefully.

“Don’t just sell the land simply to reap a short-term profit. It is better if we work hard to develop our land for our future as well as our family,” said Awang Tengah.