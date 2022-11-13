Cheers for track legend Latiff from special visitors

KUCHING (Nov 13): Sarawak middle distance track legend Latiff Olen is on the road to recovery after a recent illness. He was particularly upbeat one afternoon a week ago when two long-time friends – Joseph Lee and Sim Bak Seng – came calling at his Jalan Astana residence.

The 79-year-old was hospitalised recently to undergo two operations to remove a growth near his brain. He had been been unwell for nearly a year. The setback even led to partial blindness on the left eye. However, he is now able to walk about slowly in his house.

Latiff ruled the track and was unbeatable over the 400 and 800m in Sarawak and the Borneo Games from 1961 to 1966. In 1962, he became the first athlete in Borneo to break the 50sec and 2min barriers in those two distances. He was also a close friend of hurdler Bala Ditta, Sarawak’s first Olympian. Both served in the Royal Malaysia Police. The dynamic duo anchored Sarawak’s formidable 4×100 and 4x400m relay squads throughout the 1960s which won numerous races in the Borneo Games, West Malaysia and Singapore.

Latiff actually came close to joining Bala at the Tokyo Olympics held in Nov 1964. The 21-year-old had kicked off his 1964 season in style when he won the 800m as an underdog at the Singapore All Comers Meet on a flooded grass track in June. To this day he can still vividly describe that famous victory over top local and expatriate runners in Malaya and Singapore which he ranks as the most memorable race in his brilliant career. However, in the months that followed, his performance took a dip when he underwent basic police training in Kuala Lumpur from July 1964. Besides being homesick, he suffered from fatique and a poor diet during the rigorous 9-month course. He was dropped from the Malaysian squad just before the Tokyo Games.

However, Latiff stormed back to form in 1965 when he clocked his personal best of 48.8sec and 1:54.3s in the 400 and 800m. Both times stood as Sarawak state records for about 40 years. To this day, only four and five other Sarawakians have gone under 50sec and 2min in the 400 and 800m respectively. Latiff retired from the sport in Jan 1969 when he married Latifah nee Chong Mei Ling, the 1965 SEAP Games bronze medallist in the 800m. They have five children and 19 grandchildren.

Among the couple’s closest friends are Joseph Lee, Sarawak’s fastest man from 1957 to 1962, and veteran track and field official Sim Bak Seng. The two chatted for over two hours with Latiff that afternoon. As they left, Sim asked Latiff when he could pick him up again for a ‘makan’. The reply was quick: I’m ready anytime!