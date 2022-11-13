Chong challenges premier to name projects in 2018 national budget slashed by PH govt

KUCHING (Nov 13): Chong Chieng Jen has demanded that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg identify items in the 2018 national budget that were cut for Sarawak after Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the federal government in 2019.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman said Abang Johari can refer to the items listed in the Estimated Federal Expenditure 2018 book and specify what are the items that were slashed and under which ministry.

Chong, who is defending Stampin in the coming polls, said this at a press conference following repeated statements by Abang Johari that after PH took over, a lot of allocation for Sarawak was cut.

“We expect such standards from SUPP (Sarawak United People’s Party) leaders but as Premier he should have more quality and standard,” he said.

Refuting an allegation by GPS Bandar Kuching candidate Eric Tay that the RM150 million allocation for flood mitigation in Kuching had been cut, Chong said he could not find it in the expenditure book.

Thus, he called on Tay to show proof that it had been slashed.

“Tay is saying that RM150 million can resolve all the flash flood issues in Kuching. In See Hua Daily today, he listed the flash flood areas from Gambier Street to the Badruddin Police Flats and Rock Road.

“As if RM150 million can resolve all the flash floods,” Chong said.

Also at the press conference, Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii said the RM150 million allocation for the Sungai Sarawak Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) was not canceled but delayed.

He said the allocation had been released by the federal government to the implementing agency, which is the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID).

However, Dr Yii said when he met with the DID chief early this year, he was told the whole project had been delayed as the tender was only awarded in February this year.