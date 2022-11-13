Come back and vote, says supporters club to Marudi folks

MIRI (Nov 13): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Supporters’ Club in Marudi has called on voters living outside of Marudi to return home and cast their vote on Nov 19.

The club’s deputy chairman Kho Thien Seng said the majority of Marudi voters do not live in the town.

“Marudi folks must come back to vote. They should vote for GPS candidate Datuk Anyi Ngau who has a proven track record in Baram,” he said during a walkabout at Marudi town earlier yesterday.

He said that Baram and in particular Marudi town has seen a lot of infrastructure upgrades in last five years through the four GPS representatives; namely Anyi, Datuk Gerawat Gala (Mulu asssemblyman), Datu Dr Penguang Manggil (Marudi assemblyman) and Dennis Ngau (Telang Usan).

As such, he said there is no need for Baram to elect a different representative to replace Anyi.

Some 40 members of the club joined Kho for the walkabout.