Come to us if you face any problems, Uggah tells Chinese aided schools

KUCHING (Nov 13): The management board of Chinese aided schools can always forward any problems faced by them to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

“We are ready to listen and do our part in finding solutions to them (the problems),” he said when officiating at the annual dinner of Betong division’s eight Chinese aided schools in Spaoh last night.

Uggah added GPS under Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has a very inclusive policy to help all races.

He said GPS appreciates the importance of Chinese aided schools.

“Although they are Chinese schools, a sizeable number of students are Bumiputera students. As such we view their development as our responsibility as well,” he added.

He said the GPS state government in 2021 had contributed a grant of RM10million to such schools statewide.

“This year I understand the amount is RM12 million,” he added.

Former Betong MP Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat and GPS Betong candidate Dr Richard Rapu were among those present at the dinner.