Cops run probe into vandalism of campaign materials at school in Bintulu

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak Police Contingent has opened an investigation paper over a report about election campaign flags and other materials being vandalised and destroyed near a school in Bintulu last Saturday.

According to Sarawak police spokesperson for the 15th general election (GE15), Supt Douglas Nyeging Taong, the matter is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

“A police report was immediately lodged by a representative from GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) who witnessed the flags and other campaign materials being vandalised by an unknown individual near the school,” said Douglas in a statement.

On other police reports lodged on Nov 12, Douglas said three were received over the Election Commission (EC) officers’ action of taking down banners and flags put up by the political parties that were not contesting in those areas.

These campaign materials were spotted in Bau, Bintangor and Tabuan Jaya.

Douglas said the police reports had been forwarded to the EC for further action under the Election Offences Act 1954.

“We have also received a police report from GPS, denying that it has put up a banner in Bau, Serikin and Kampung Stass, on which the message bears a personal attack on (Mas Gading) incumbent Mordi Bimol,” he said.

Last Friday (Nov 11), police received a police report in Kabong over vandalism using spray paint on posters that depicted Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and the candidate contesting there.

An investigation is now being run under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

Meanwhile, Douglas said as at Nov 12, the Sarawak police had approved a total of 303 permits for political parties to hold their campaign activities throughout the state.

In this regard, he reminded all political party members and supporters to always abide by the law throughout this GE15 campaign period, warning all that stern action could be taken against those found to have committed offences.