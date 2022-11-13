Dr Sim highlights vital role that gyms can play in S’wak

KUCHING (Nov 13): Gyms play an important part in promoting health among the people as well as producing stronger athletes as Sarawak moves toward a prosperous and advanced state by 2030.

This is accordng to Deputy Sarawak Premier Dato Dr Sim Kui Hian who stressed the importance of health among Sarawakians for the state to be prosperous, strong and advanced.

“With the good facilities at this gym, we can help train our young athletes in strength and prepare them not only for Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) but also for international competitions,” said Dr Sim who is also Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government at the opening of Strength Asylum gym at Gala City Kuching yesterday.

“I would like to congratulate Strength Asylum for moving into a new area which are powerlifting and weightlifting.

“I am also happy to see that is a partnership between two races Celine Yong and Mohammad Nasrul Faiz. We work together and we partner together and that is why maintain such a harmonious society that people in West Malaysia are jealous of us.

“This is because they find every reason to quarrel but in Sarawak we find every reason to be remain united so that we can move forward faster. When you quarrel, how are you going to move forward?” he asked.