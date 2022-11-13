Father, two daughters perish in fire at Gita

KUCHING (Nov 13): Three people perished after a semi-detached house caught fire at Lorong Bunga Tongkeng in Gita here on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as a 69-year-old man and two women aged 22 and 35, believed to be a father and two of his daughters.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call on the incident at 7.03pm.

Firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were dispatched to the scene and managed to contain the fire around 8pm.

As soon as the fire was under control, they entered the house and found one of the deceased in a room on the second floor.

The firefighters continued the search, which led to the discovery of two others inside the house.

All three of the bodies have been handed over to the police to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensic Department for further action.

Also at the scene were Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman and police from the Gita police station.