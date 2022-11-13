Former senior civil servant among fatalities in Gita fire, smoke inhalation suspected cause of death

KUCHING (Nov 13): A former permanent secretary to the Housing Ministry, Affandi Keli, was among three people who perished in a fire at Lorong Bunga Tongkeng in Gita here on Sunday night.

Affandi, who was also a former director at the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), was found inside the house by firefighters together with his daughter Aneeqa Pandi, 35, and niece Nor Hasyidah Ajis, 22.

At the scene was Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman and police from the Gita police station.

“Only the male victim (Affandi) was found with a bit of burnt marks on his arms – most likely due to fire debris. All three are believed to have died from smoke inhalation,” said Khirudin.

However, he said the real cause of death would still need to be confirmed by the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Forensics Department.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call about the incident at 7.03pm.

Firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Batu Lintang fire stations managed to contain the fire at around 8pm.

While in the middle of extinguishing the fire, the firefighters were informed that there were three individuals inside the house.

As soon as the fire was under control, they entered the house around 8.30pm by climbing a ladder to the second floor and found one of the deceased inside a room at 8.40pm.

They continued the search, which soon led to the discovery of two other victims also on the second floor of the house.

All three bodies were handed over to the police for transport to SGH’s Forensics Department for further action.

As of 10pm, Bomba is still trying to extinguish the fire at the house, which measures around 418 square metres.

Four parked cars at the house were also destroyed by the fire while another car was 50 per cent damaged.