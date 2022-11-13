GE15: Hishammuddin wants Anwar to prove claim soldiers paid for early voting

SUNGAI BULOH (Nov 13): Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein wants Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to provide authorities with proof of early voting being conducted by military personnel in Bera, Pahang and that they had been paid RM300 to do so.

This follows Anwar’s statement yesterday that he had proof backing his claims and his intention of handing it over to the Election Commission (EC).

“He (Anwar) said he has proof and it should be submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation,” he told reporters after attending an event here today.

Hishammuddin also explained that the postal voting process was commonplace for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who are on duty and are unable to be present on polling day.

“The armed forces dignity and integrity aren’t for sale for RM300, his statement has caused an uproar among military personnel.

“Postal votes (are) commonplace, when they won in GE14, there were postal votes but to accuse our personnel of receiving RM300 for what reasons he has not said till today,” he added.

Early voting will occur on Nov 15 while polling day is set on Nov 19. – Bernama