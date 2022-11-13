GE15: Hishammuddin wants Anwar to provide proof of early voting allegation

SUNGAI BULOH (Nov 13): Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein wants Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to provide authorities with proof of early voting being conducted by military personnel in Bera, Pahang and that they had been paid to do so.

This follows Anwar’s statement yesterday that he had proof backing his claims and his intention of handing it over to the Election Commission (EC).

“He (Anwar) said he has proof and it should be submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation,” he told reporters after attending an event here today.

Hishammuddin also explained that the postal voting process was commonplace for Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel who are on duty and are unable to be present on polling day.

“His intention of making these claims are still unknown to this day,” he said, adding that Anwar’s statement had caused an uproar among military personnel.

Early voting will occur on Nov 15 while polling day is set on Nov 19. – Bernama