GPS Sibu candidate to focus on six areas in GE15 manifesto if elected

SIBU (Nov 13): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Sibu candidate Clarence Ting has pledged to focus on six areas in his manifesto once he is elected in the 15th general election (GE15).

One of the most important areas he will be focusing on is the transformation of Sibu’s West Bank, across Igan bridge, into a new township that will offer a rejuvenating environment that is modern yet close to nature at its finest.

He believed that this is possible because there is an actual housing development going on there.

“It is about time this area should have a new township, something like the Farley area. Why? Very simple. As the people are building houses there, the nearest supermarket is at Taman Indah or Sungai Merah.

“Now, with the increasing cost of fuel, it would be very important that the convenience of the people staying in the West Bank must be addressed,” he told the press conference at the launching of his manifesto today.

He said because the area is private land, he would encourage investors to invest in and develop the new township.

He explained that the Salim or Farley area was once a village, but now it has become part and parcel of Sibu town because of the road connectivity.

“If you go from University Technology Sarawak (UTS) to the place where the houses are being built, which is at Jalan Guong Ming (Teluk Bango), it is like less than three or four kilometres. It is very near. So, the town is coming to the West Bank,” he said.

Another area he is focusing on is developing Sibu’s basic infrastructure such as improving the federal road Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman (Airport road) all the way to Jalan Deshon.

He said Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman is the most challenging part because it must be upgraded as it is the ‘face’ of Sibu.

“Also, there are so many residents staying at Sibujaya that commute daily to Sibu town, and Sibujaya is the fastest growing area in Sibu, so the condition of this road is very important for the daily commuters.

“Now, I heard that many of these residents are taking longer time to travel on this road, so that is why it is important for us to improve the infrastructure of this area,” he said.

He also proposed a new road to be built from Jalan Sungai Bidut to Empawah as a bypass road for the heavy trucks to go to Tanjung Manis.

“We are addressing heavy trucks, particularly petroleum trucks, traveling to and fro Tanjung Manis. It is not very good for these big trucks to travel through the village of Teluk Bango, Sungai Bidut and Engkilo,” he said.

The third area he is going to focus on is developing Sibu town including the beatification of Sibu landscape, expanding the 5G coverage, internet services and quality of water supply, getting funding through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) for upgrading the drainage systems, constructing new monsoon drains, clearing the rivers and drains and repairing, and maintaining and upgrading the fire hydrant systems.

The fourth area is ensuring the federal government devolves the education autonomy in accordance with Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Inter-Government Committee (IGC) Report, the Sarawak Constitution and the Federal Constitution.

He said he would also fight for more federal funding to repair all the dilapidated schools in Sibu.

“Right now, there are about 23, and there should be more. If I win, I will definitely go and check out all the schools and check their condition, and make a report and make sure that the schools are better built, in better condition and the environment is conducive,” he said.

The fifth focus is to ensure Sibu youth have fair and equal access to various government financial assistance provided by federal government agencies for their business ventures and for talent development.

He would also demand for more federal funds to provide entrepreneurial training for Sibu youth.

The sixth focus is on health care. He said he fully supports GPS in restoring and defending the rights and privileges of Sarawak in ensuring that it has administrative autonomy over healthcare.

He said he would also want to expand the accessibility and quality of health services especially for the elderly, people with disabilities, and children in Sibu.

He also proposed the establishment of cardiac and oncology centres in Sibu.

Ting also believes that these areas are the most important things that need to be addressed in the Sibu parliamentary constituency.