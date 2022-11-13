Hiker dies at Tamparuli hill

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 12): A woman died while hiking at Kokobuan Trig Hill at Kampung Rungus Nahaba in Tamparuli on Saturday.

Jennifer Jolly, 46, was pronounced dead by paramedics in the 12.40pm incident.

Tuaran fire and rescue station chief Mohd Abd Qawie Abdul Gapar said a distress call was made to the station at 12.49pm and teams were deployed to the location, about 55 kilometers away from the station.

Early reports revealed the victim had fainted.

A guide attended to the victim and performed CPR but there was no response from her.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed her death and the body was carried down from the hill by fire and rescue personnel on a stretcher.

It was then handed to the police for further action, said Mohd Abd Qawie.