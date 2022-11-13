Insulting for DAP to say S’wak has no qualified leaders to govern itself, says PSB’s Lai

MIRI (Nov 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Miri candidate Datuk Lawrence Lai said it is insulting for Democratic Action Party (DAP) to say that Sarawak does not have qualified leaders to govern itself.

Referring to a report in a local Chinese daily, Lai said Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling in a ceramah there said Sarawak was not ready to become independent because it does not have strong leaders like how Singapore had its former prime minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew.

“DAP says we don’t have good people (to lead) and we cannot be independent because there will be nobody to rule us because we don’t have anyone like Lee Kuan Yew.

“Excuse me, why are you (DAP) looking down on your own Sarawakians? You think we cannot do a good job? If Malaya can rule Malaysia in such a lousy way, don’t you think it’s time we get back our leadership?” he said in a press conference here today.

Lai said saying so clearly shows DAP’s mentality as a Peninsula-based party.

“They are so used to being colonised by Malayan masters that they think if Sarawak is given the power (to be independent), they cannot rule.

“Don’t worry – give it to us (PSB). We will rule. We are not scared, we are ready. We have so many good people. Given the chance, we will make Sarawak great,” he said.

Lai added Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) also bows down to a Malayan master as every decision is made by its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“PKR, if you ask them, they always say ‘leave it to Anwar’. They too have this Malayan party mentality. So it is time for Sarawakians to wake up. These Malayan parties based in Sarawak have no guts and confidence – please go back to Peninsula and let Sarawak rule.

“Not only can we be as good – I don’t want to say better, let’s learn to walk before we run – as Singapore, then ‘syukur’ (thankful),” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to some members of DAP and PKR saying PSB is a small party and cannot play a role in Parliament, Lai said DAP and PKR won 42 and 47 seats in the last general election under PH yet it fell after 22 months.

“DAP has become the largest political party in the coutnry – did it work? Did Sarawakians get more rights back? Do we have the right to speak? In the face of inflation, have the people’s living conditions improved?” he questioned.

Lai said simply put, Peninsula-based parties must give priority to the situation and needs of the people in Sarawak and Sabah.

“Sarawak’s local political parties understand the rights of Sarawakians and this is their top priority. Only Sarawakian parties should be accountable to Sarawakians,” he added.